SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,034 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Enbridge stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

