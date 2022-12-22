SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 109 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.92. 5,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,068. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

