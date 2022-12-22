Shelly Peet Sells 1,692 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.25. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,714. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.74.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after buying an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.