ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $220.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.70. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

