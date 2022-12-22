ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 430,199 shares.The stock last traded at $220.92 and had previously closed at $220.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,424. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.