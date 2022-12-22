Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 1.6% Higher

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.00. 34,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 575,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $11,466,000. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

