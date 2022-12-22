Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Up 4.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $524.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

