Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Up 4.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
SLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $524.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.01.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
