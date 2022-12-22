Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 78,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 108,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$52.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

