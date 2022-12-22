Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.78

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.78 and traded as low as $17.99. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 15,864 shares trading hands.

Smith-Midland Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a P/E ratio of 122.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMID. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Smith-Midland by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.