Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05. 493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.