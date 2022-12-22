Societe Generale Downgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Hold

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kering from €685.00 ($728.72) to €650.00 ($691.49) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($744.68) to €520.00 ($553.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kering from €690.00 ($734.04) to €620.00 ($659.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $679.11.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Up 2.3 %

Kering stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Kering has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.