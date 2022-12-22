Sourceless 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $382.83 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $165.90 million and approximately $382.83 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014133 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042014 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227630 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790083 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $385.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

