South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Down 0.7%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 2,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.51.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.