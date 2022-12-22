SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stock Position Increased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,450 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $27.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.