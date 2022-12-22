SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 7.22% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $50,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

