SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Position Raised by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,736 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SHM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. 3,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

