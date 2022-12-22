SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,979 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $66,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 323,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 451,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.39 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

