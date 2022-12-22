SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 941,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 49,771 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 455,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $38.34. 78,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,220. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

