SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after buying an additional 827,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

