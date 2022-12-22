SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
SDY opened at $125.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.79.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
