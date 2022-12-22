SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

