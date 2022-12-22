Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 161,873 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 8.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,119. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

