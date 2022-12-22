Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $26.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 10.2% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 1.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $26,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,103. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

