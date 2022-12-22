SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 668,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,489 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

