Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

