Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Shares Down 2.2%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 91,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 214,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Star Equity Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

