Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $928.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

