Stifel Nicolaus Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $271.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $241.73 on Monday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $241.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.