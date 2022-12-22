StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 118.42%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

