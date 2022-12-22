StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells $276,512.85 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,470,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

