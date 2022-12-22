STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.87 Million

STP (STPT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $47.87 million and $2.16 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014446 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00224332 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

