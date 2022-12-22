Strategic Equity Management Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Equity Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.86. 22,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,892. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

