Strategic Equity Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

