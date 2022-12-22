Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.20

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.20 and traded as low as $18.96. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 6,857 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

In other Stratus Properties news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $732,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

