Streakk (STKK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $177,478.76

Streakk (STKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Streakk has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $177,478.76 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $253.34 or 0.01504944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 267.75015642 USD and is up 12.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $485,772.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

