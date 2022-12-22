Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 151.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Substratum has a market cap of $323,892.95 and $9.81 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00224650 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072395 USD and is up 15.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

