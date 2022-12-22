Suku Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $488,266.30 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

