Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 192,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,852,292 shares.The stock last traded at $7.83 and had previously closed at $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Stories

