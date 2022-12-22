SVB Leerink Cuts IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Price Target to $1.50

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

IsoPlexis Trading Up 102.9 %

Shares of IsoPlexis stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,686,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 8.70. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IsoPlexis by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

