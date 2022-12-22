Synthetix Market Cap Reaches $391.33 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00009341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $391.33 million and $16.58 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 13% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001894 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 310,175,885 coins and its circulating supply is 249,091,461 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
