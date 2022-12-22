Syscoin (SYS) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $81.69 million and $2.87 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00603893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00264644 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041579 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,437,904 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

