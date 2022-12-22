Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

