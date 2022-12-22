Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

