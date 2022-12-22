Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefônica Brasil (VIV)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.