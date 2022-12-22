Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Tenneco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenneco

About Tenneco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tenneco by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Stories

