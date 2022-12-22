The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

BA stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

