The Glimpse Group’s (VRAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The Glimpse Group Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ VRAR opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.65.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 95.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%.
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
