The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% per year over the last three years.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of GF stock remained flat at $7.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,638. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The New Germany Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 215,800 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

