The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
The New Germany Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GF stock remained flat at $7.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,638. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
