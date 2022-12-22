The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

