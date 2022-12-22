The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,170,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,142,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $6,704,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 428,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 674,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after buying an additional 42,096 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

