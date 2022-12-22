Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.76. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.